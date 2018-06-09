Liverpool's £53m Deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir Cast Into Doubt After Lingering Injury Concerns

Liverpool's £53m move for Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir has been cast into doubt after the club hesitated in officially sealing a deal due to concerns over the Frenchman's medical results.

The 24-year-old was expected to be announced as the Reds' latest addition on Friday after the final fee and a five-year deal had been agreed between all parties, despite public claims to the contrary from Lyon's president.

However, an issue with Fekir's knee seems to have postponed any announcement - in what is the latest twist to the transfer saga.

Liverpool had been expected to push the £53m deal through before the midfielder travelled to Russia for this summer's World Cup with France, but the deal hit a hitch at the last moment.

According to the Telegraph, Fekir underwent medical tests at France's training base on Friday morning but his fitness was placed into question after a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in 2015 required a second opinion.

The injury caused Fekir to miss the majority of the 2015/16 season, where further issues with his knee ensured he missed several weeks of action throughout last season.

So far along was the deal for Fekir that the Reds had even already conducted an introductory interview with LFCTV and agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, but the concerns emerging from the results from his medical were enough to cause a delay to any announcement.

The delay threatens to scupper what would be Liverpool's second lucrative signing of the summer as France boss Didier Deschamps wants all transfer business settled by the end of the week.





However, the twists and turns pertaining to Liverpool's pursuit of Fekir ensures medical results are not the only reported roadblock keeping the deal from being officially announced.

Reports from RMC, via Goal's Robin Bairner, have suggested Lyon were holding out for an announcement to be made on Saturday as the club wants the transfer to be finalised in their 2018/19 season figures to coincide with the official opening of the summer transfer window in France.