Spain faces off with Tunisia in an international friendly on Saturday at Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Spain continues to prepare for the World Cup, looking to build on a disappointing performance in the competition in 2014 after winning it all in 2010.

Tunisia, meanwhile, faced Turkey in a friendly on Friday and drew 2-2. Before that, Tunisia drew with Portugal and defeated Costa Rica and Iran. The African side is in a group with Belgium and England, so facing a power like Spain is a proper tuneup for group play in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

​Live Stream: You can watch the match live via WatchESPN and the ESPN+ app.

