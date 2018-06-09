How to Watch Tunisia vs. Spain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tunisia vs. Spain in an international friendly on Saturday, June 9.

By Nihal Kolur
June 09, 2018

Spain faces off with Tunisia in an international friendly on Saturday at Krasnodar Stadium in Russia.

Spain continues to prepare for the World Cup, looking to build on a disappointing performance in the competition in 2014 after winning it all in 2010.

Tunisia, meanwhile, faced Turkey in a friendly on Friday and drew 2-2. Before that, Tunisia drew with Portugal and defeated Costa Rica and Iran. The African side is in a group with Belgium and England, so facing a power like Spain is a proper tuneup for group play in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via WatchESPN and the ESPN+ app.

Watch SI TV on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere hereSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)