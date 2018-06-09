On Saturday, the USA and France were squaring off in a friendly ahead of the World Cup, and on a second-half corner, USA defender Matt Miazga collided with French forward Olivier Giroud. The result? Tons of blood.

Both players went to make a play on the ball, and their heads ferociously connected with one another.

Players on both sides immediately waived for trainers to come out and provide medical assistance.

Pero que cabezaaazooooo... Un golpe fuerte 😱😱

FRA 🇫🇷 0-1 vs USA 🇺🇸

EN VIVO 👉👉 https://t.co/eutVm20lAm pic.twitter.com/8vxICWEtxd — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) June 9, 2018

Miazga received 15 stitches and was placed in the concussion protocol.

For France, it will be hoping Giroud doesn't have a concussion. Having him miss any action in the World Cup would be a major blow.