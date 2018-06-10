Juventus Reportedly Eyeing Move for CSKA Moscow Starlet Aleksandr Golovin Ahead of World Cup

Juventus have been linked with a move for CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, less than a week before the player is set to kick off the World Cup with Russia.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), the Italian giants are keen to sign the 22-year-old, who has already made over 100 appearances at club level since making his Russian league debut three years ago.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The midfielder has also reportedly attracted interest from Monaco and Arsenal. Golovin played in both legs of CSKA Moscow's Europa League quarter final defeat against the Gunners, and may have caught the eye of the London club's hierarchy during the tie.

However, according to Italian reports Juve are leading the race for Golovin and are set to launch an official bid for the player before the start of the World Cup on Thursday. The midfielder has become an integral part of Stanislav Cherchesov's side and is likely to start the opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Golovin, who has earned comparisons to Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, has already earned an Italian admirer in the form of newly appointed Italy boss Roberto Mancini, who reportedly attempted to sign the midfielder during his time in charge of Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Tuttosport have also reported that Golovin has been praised for his performances by other Italian coaches who have worked in Russia, namely Massimo Carrera and former England boss Fabio Capello.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Juventus won their seventh successive Serie A title in 2017/18 but fell short once again in the Champions League, suffering defeat in the quarter finals against Real Madrid. Massimiliano Allegri is now looking to strengthen what is becoming an ageing Juventus squad in the hope of achieving a better result in Europe next season.