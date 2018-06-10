Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Opens Up on Heartache Over Missing World Cup With England

June 10, 2018

Liverpool's midfield playmaker Adam Lallana has opened up on the disappointment he felt over missing out on being selected for England's 23-man squad for the World Cup this summer. 

However, the 30-year-old England man has insisted it won't stop him from supporting the Three Lions as they look to improve on their last World Cup outings and attempt to go the distance in Russia.

Lallana just missed out on Gareth Southgate's final selection for the England squad that would travel to Russia, with the former Southampton man placed on standby after enduring an injury-ravaged season.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Lallana's game time was severely limited due to a string of injury problems, seeing him restricted to just 15 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lallana's omission from the England squad may be a particularly difficult pill to swallow as the Reds midfielder was often a mainstay in the Three Lions squad when fit, yet he now finds himself stuck in the stands.

“Of course, I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I want to be out there," Lallana said, "but these things happen, it’s the circumstances and I wish the lads the best of luck. I will be their biggest supporter I can tell you that.

“I have been in constant dialogue with Gareth throughout the whole season, not just since my last injury, the hamstring back in March, and he has been absolutely fantastic with me. He called me to ask if I would be happy to be on standby.

“I said to him that I would always be available. It has been a difficult season but I feel like I will be stronger for it. I felt like I did the right thing coming and training with England in the last week. It has not been easy.

“It was always about being available and helping the Gaffer and the squad by being part of the sessions and being around it. He explained the situation and was completely honest.

“His communication with the players is one of his greatest strengths - he never messes you around, so you know where you stand and that’s been the case since he called me to say I wouldn’t be in the 23.

“Gareth has a great group of players there. Young, fearless and I honestly think they are going to do well. You have seen it in the last 8-10 games, especially the last two, he is really getting across his ideas and the way he wants the team to play. It will be exciting to watch.”

