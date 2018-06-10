Report Reveals Reasons Why Liverpool's Nabil Fekir Deal Fell Through & What Could Happen Next

By 90Min
June 10, 2018

Liverpool's attempts to renegotiate the transfer fee to take Nabil Fekir from Lyon to Anfield at the eleventh hour was the trigger to the proposed £53m transfer falling through on Saturday evening, according to the Mirror.

It had looked as though Jurgen Klopp's Reds had wrapped up the deal to sign the Frenchman prior to the World Cup following weeks of negotiations with the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas, but complications emerging during the player's medical examination prior to the transfer had first raised alarms in the Liverpool camp.

Fekir had - at least according to initial reports - successfully completed the medical, and he had even undertaken his welcome interview with the club's television channel in a Liverpool shirt.

However, concerns stemming from a serious knee injury Fekir had suffered while playing for France three years ago had put the brakes on the deal. The Mirror's report intimates that Liverpool had proposed to Lyon that they lower the transfer fee because of those concerns - and needless to say, the French side did not play ball.

Kristian Walsh, of the Liverpool Echo, however denies those suggestions, while the New York Times' Rory Smith claimed that it was in fact Liverpool who had pulled out of the deal after the medical examination results.

Lyon had issued a separate public statement denying that a deal had been agreed prior to their confirmation that the deal had been terminated, while numerous other reports suggest that the club are not happy with how publicly the deal has been played out. Nevertheless, it was Lyon who publicly confirmed the deal was off.

In a statement, Lyon wrote: "Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with the Liverpool club and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"Although the club Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted soon to be able to count on the presence of the captain.

"He will lead the club going into the 2018/2019 season."

Believe it or not, though, we might not have heard the end of this. While Lyon may have pulled the plug for now - meaning this transfer will definitely not take place until after the World Cup - there are suggestions that talks could recommence at the end of the tournament.

Spare us, please.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)