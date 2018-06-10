Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Reveals Man Utd Star Is His 'Idol' & Likens Himself to Man City Legend

Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinković-Savić has revealed that a Manchester United midfielder was his idol growing up, but he admits his style of play is much more similar to a club legend at United's rivals Manchester City.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been attracting interest from across Europe for his standout performances in Simone Inzaghi, with the likes of United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all keeping tabs on the Serbia international ahead of the World Cup. City have been linked themselves at certain points over the last 12 months.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

And speaking ahead of the tournament this summer, Milinković-Savić has revealed how he could have a soft spot for Manchester United after spending years idolising his compatriot and current Old Trafford star, Nemanja Matić.

The youngster also revealed how premature comparisons with Zinedine Zidane were unwarranted despite taking up more of a playmaker role with the Biancocelesti last season, insisting that his playing style is more similar to that of former City star, Yaya Touré.

"That comparison [with Zidane] can only flatter me," Milinković-Savić revealed to FIFA's official website. "However, I see myself more as a Yaya Touré. As for idols, I can say I have always watched and looked up to Nemanja Matić as well."

Nemanja Matic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic start in a midfield two for Serbia vs Bolivia. #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 9, 2018

Milinković-Savić is expected to delay any decisions over his future until after the World Cup. The Lazio star will be a regular feature in Mladen Krstajić's squad this summer, and the 23-year-old admitted that he is loving the pressure that will come with representing his country in Russia.

"Pressure? I love pressure, it gets the best out of me. That's when I feel the best and give maximum on the pitch - those who know me can confirm that," he added.

"I am absolutely ready for Russia. If I need to earn the trust of the head coach [Mladen] Krstajić, I will do my best to justify that."