West Ham to Receive Financial Compensation From FIFA Following Injury to Manuel Lanzini

West Ham United are set to receive financial compensation as a result of the injury suffered by Manuel Lanzini whilst on international duty with Argentina.

During a training session in preparation for the World Cup, Lanzini ruptured his anterior knee ligament, and is set for a long spell on the sidelines. He will miss the start of the coming Premier League season, and West Ham could be without Lanzini for the majority of the campaign.

Under FIFA's Club Protection Programme, West Ham will be given financial aid as they are forced to play without Lanzini through no fault of their own.

According to FIFA's guidelines, a club is entitled to a maximum of €7.5m for each injury suffered whilst one of their players is away with their national side. It is paid by FIFA, and comes in the form of daily instalments, with the maximum daily limit resting at €20,548.

The compensation continues until the player is deemed ready to return to training with his club for a maximum of 365 days. A club can receive up to €70m per year in compensation as a result of multiple injuries to their players.

In the case of Lanzini, FIFA will pay Lanzini's wages for the duration of his injury, up to the maximum amount of €20,548 per day. This works out as approximately £126,500 per week.





The 25-year-old is a key player for West Ham, and made 25 appearances in all competitions this season. He managed to score five goals, and also assisted a further nine. He is primarily an attacking midfielder, but is comfortable on the wing, and has even featured in a deeper central midfield role this season.

Lanzini has represented his country on four occasions, with his debut for Argentina coming in June 2017 in a 1-0 victory over Brazil. Argentina are amongst the favourites to win the World Cup this summer, and Lanzini will undoubtedly be devastated to be unable to play his part in the tournament.