BeIN Sports Presenter Reveals Big Update to Riyad Mahrez's Move to Manchester City

BeIN Sports journalist and presenter Hafid Derradji has revealed that Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez' move to Manchester City has been all but completed, with terms being agreed between the Algerian forward and the Premier League Champions.

Mahrez has been linked with the Manchester club since January, when a reported move was close but eventually fell through. However, Pep Guardiola has revived his interest in the Leicester star this summer, and a move is now a formality according to Derraji.

توقيع رياض محرز في مانشستر سيتي صار قضية وقت بعدما تم الإتفاق على كل شيئ.. — hafid derradji (@derradjihafid) June 10, 2018

The Arabic tweet translates to:

"The signing of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City has become a matter of time after everything was agreed."

It remains to be seen whether City winger Patrick Roberts will be included as a sweetener in any potential Mahrez deal, as Leicester are reportedly keen to bring the former Fulham and Celtic player to the King Power stadium as a replacement for Mahrez.

People might disagree but Academy players with potential to become WC are:

Brahim Diaz

Phil Foden

Alex Garcia

Patrick Roberts

Lucas



If Patrick leaves for Leicester, they are gonna sell him for 70-80m in the coming years. He has huge potential — Merlin (@silvaesque007) June 8, 2018

Should Mahrez' move go through as expected, whoever the Foxes turn to to replace him will certainly have big shoes to fill. The Algerian forward was instrumental in their famous 2015/16 Premier League title win, and has since been widely considered to be one of the league's best talents.

Mahrez had a direct hand in 23 goals in his 36 appearances as Leicester managed a 9th place finish in the league last term, and would join the Champions in impressive form, looking to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane for a first team place.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Mahrez, 27, joined Leicester in 2014 from AC Le Havre. Despite his importance to Leicester, the Algerian winger wasn't able to carry his national side to the World Cup this summer after the Greens finished bottom of their qualification group.