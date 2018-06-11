BeIN Sports Presenter Reveals Big Update to Riyad Mahrez's Move to Manchester City

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

BeIN Sports journalist and presenter Hafid Derradji has revealed that Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez' move to Manchester City has been all but completed, with terms being agreed between the Algerian forward and the Premier League Champions.

Mahrez has been linked with the Manchester club since January, when a reported move was close but eventually fell through. However, Pep Guardiola has revived his interest in the Leicester star this summer, and a move is now a formality according to Derraji. 

The Arabic tweet translates to: 

"The signing of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City has become a matter of time after everything was agreed."

It remains to be seen whether City winger Patrick Roberts will be included as a sweetener in any potential Mahrez deal, as Leicester are reportedly keen to bring the former Fulham and Celtic player to the King Power stadium as a replacement for Mahrez. 

Should Mahrez' move go through as expected, whoever the Foxes turn to to replace him will certainly have big shoes to fill. The Algerian forward was instrumental in their famous 2015/16 Premier League title win, and has since been widely considered to be one of the league's best talents.

 

Mahrez had a direct hand in 23 goals in his 36 appearances as Leicester managed a 9th place finish in the league last term, and would join the Champions in impressive form, looking to compete with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane for a first team place.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Mahrez, 27, joined Leicester in 2014 from AC Le Havre. Despite his importance to Leicester, the Algerian winger wasn't able to carry his national side to the World Cup this summer after the Greens finished bottom of their qualification group.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)