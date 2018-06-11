Journalist Tips Arsenal to Sign England International Goalkeeper After the FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Arsenal could make a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland after the World Cup this summer, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Gunners are reportedly eager to sign a long-term replacement for Petr Čech as soon as possible, a decision which would be welcomed by the majority of fans in north London.


The club have been linked with the likes of Jan Oblak, Bernd Leno and even Jasper Cillessen this summer. But Sky Sports journalist Solhekol has tipped Arsenal to move for Butland after he returns from international duty in Russia.

"He will almost definitely be leaving Stoke this summer,” Solhekol told the Transfer Talk podcast (via Sport Review). "Arsenal could look to get a new goalkeeper as well. Čech isn’t getting any younger. He will definitely be leaving after the World Cup."


Arsenal's goalkeeping options leave a lot to be desired for fans at the Emirates. Čech has steadily become less reliable since joining the club, while David Ospina is unable to shake off his 'backup goalkeeper' tag.


Butland has been on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League for a number of years and the 25-year-old is still held in high regard despite failing to keep Stoke away from relegation last season.

The former Birmingham City academy player featured in 35 games for Stoke last year, keeping six clean sheets. Butland is now expected to play second fiddle to Jordan Pickford at the World Cup, although he might get a chance to impress against either Panama or Belgium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)