Mohamed Salah Reveals Special Bond With Liverpool Fans Before Sharing Secret to Coping With Pressure

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Mohamed Salah has become a firm Liverpool fan favourite following his amazing first season at Anfield, with his record breaking 44 goals helping the Reds make it all the way to the Champions League Final in Kiev. 

The final didn't go the way Liverpool fans had hoped, though that disappointment hasn't affected the love for a player now dubbed the 'Egyptian Messi.'


During an in-depth interview with L'Equipe, Salah explained his feelings on having such a good relationship with the fans, as well as highlighting some of the 'crazy things' they have done to show their affection for the 25-year-old.

When asked to explain the connection he has with the fans, Salah said; "I have given 100% for my club since my arrival, on and off the pitch. 


"And the fans can see it. Feeling loved by the fans during my first season, fills me with joy. And they sing my song…"


Salah went on to joke about the volume of songs that the Liverpool faithful have written about him, referring to it as 'a whole album!'

FBL-C1-REAL MADRID-LIVERPOOL-EGYPT-FAN

Salah went on to explain how he deals with the pressure of being Liverpool and Egypt's star asset, suggesting it has become easier over time.


"I have coped with this for a while, so I’m used to this. For years, I have been seen in Egypt as a hero. It’s a large country with 90 or 100 million people. 

"On social media, they’re very present. It’s a lot of pressure. I wouldn’t say I don’t feel it anymore, but I don’t worry. I play football, enjoy myself and good things happen!"

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Liverpool fans' reaction to Salah's goalscoring exploits have not always been conventional, with their support for the Egyptian stretching far beyond the confines of Anfield. They 'threw themselves on my car' was Salah's reply when asked about the craziest thing the Reds faithful have done in his time at the club.

