Real Madrid Ready £132m Offer Plus Bonuses for In-Demand Lazio Star Amid Interest From Man Utd

June 11, 2018

Spanish giants Real Madrid are prepared to meet the £132m asking price for Sergej Milinković-Savić this summer, according to reports in Italy.


The Serbian midfielder has been at the centre of attention this summer following a stellar campaign with SS Lazio, where he scored 14 goals and claimed nine assists.

It had been suggested that Manchester United were the frontrunners for Milinković-Savić's signature this summer. But Il Messaggero reports how Real Madrid are willing to offer up to £150m - including bonuses - for the 23-year-old after the World Cup.

Los Blancos will also present a five-year contract to the player where his wages will skyrocket to roughly £100k a week at the Santiago Bernabéu.


Milinković-Savić might not need too much convincing over a move to the Spanish capital either, regardless of the discussion about who is a bigger club between Madrid or United.

The Serbia international was born in Lleida, a small town located just two hours outside of Barcelona. Milinković-Savić could relish the chance to return to Spain this summer and link up with the reigning European champions.


But the Lazio star recently admitted that his idol growing up was Nemanja Matić, potentially opening the door to a move to Old Trafford. Milinković-Savić also claimed that his playing style was similar to that of Manchester City legend Yaya Touré.

Juventus are also said to be interested in signing Milinković-Savić this summer but Lazio, a club who are not financially required to sell this summer, would rather see the midfielder shipped abroad after the World Cup.

