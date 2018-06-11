Report Claims Liverpool Did Not Attempt to Renegotiate Nabil Fekir Deal Following Medical Issues

Liverpool informed Olympique Lyonnais they were no longer going ahead with the transfer of Nabil Fekir on Friday following the player's medical, and did not attempt to renegotiate the terms of the deal, according to reports.

The French club issued a statement on Saturday confirming the end of negotiations with the Premier League outfit, despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs as well as the player's personal terms in place.

Olympique Lyonnais can confirm that the three-way negotiations with Liverpool FC and @NabilFekir for the French international have not succeeded, so the club has decided to end the negotiations tonight. pic.twitter.com/4D7qbMema2 — OL English (@OL_English) June 9, 2018

Reports in the immediate aftermath claimed that the Reds had attempted to lower the Ligue 1 side's asking price following the completion of the 24-year-old's medical.

However, according to The Telegraph, no such conversations took place, and it was simply a case of the Reds pulling out of the deal after checks by the club doctors.

The Telegraph on Fékir - Liverpool informed Lyon on Friday they were not going ahead as scheduled following Fekir’s medical, despite a fee and personal terms being agreed. There was no attempt from Liverpool to renegotiate terms. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 10, 2018

The article goes on to state that although there has been no clarification from Liverpool themselves as to why the move was halted at the 11th-hour, complications arising only after Fekir completed his medical on Friday strongly hint at an issue with the France international's fitness.

Due to confidentiality laws, the medical records of Fekir will not be made available; however, the attacking midfielder did suffer a serious knee injury three years ago and also underwent a minor knee procedure in March.

Although Liverpool had been a priority for Nabil, Olympique Lyonnais are delighted that our captain will remain with the club for the 2018-19 season and lead the team in the next Champions League tournament. — OL English (@OL_English) June 9, 2018

But the Merseyside club have also been left in the lurch by West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini, who was eyed by the club as a potential back up on the shortlist created following the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January.

The London Stadium creator was seen by Anfield chiefs as a player who could provide similar impact; however, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury when training with Argentina last week, is now no longer a target.

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini was a target for Liverpool, until he suffered a cruciate ligament injury when training with Argentina last week. (@_ChrisBascombe) — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) June 10, 2018

The duo of complications has forced Liverpool to rethink their transfer plans this summer, not something boss Jurgen Klopp would have wanted ahead of the World Cup.