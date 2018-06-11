Sergio Busquets Close to Signing New Barcelona After Agent Claims Agreement Will Happen 'Soon'

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is at a 'very advanced' stage of negotiating a new contract at Camp Nou, the player's agent has confirmed.

It was reported in Catalunya at the end of May that Busquets was on course to sign an improved deal, a reward apparently promised to him by the club when he agreed his last extension in 2016, before the World Cup gets underway.

That may not happen given that the tournament kicks off this week and Spain's first game will be played on the second day of competition, but it certainly seems like a deal, which was never really in doubt, is definitely close to being finalised.

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), there are already verbal commitments, with the formal paperwork and exact contract details all that need to be drawn up.

"It is very advanced; we will soon reach an agreement," Busquets' agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, told the Catalan outlet.

Busquets was described by Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu last month as being a 'fundamental player' at Camp Nou. Following Andres Iniesta's departure to Japan, only Lionel Messi has been at the club longer and Busquets will begin 2018/19 as vice captain.

The player is on course to play his 500th Barcelona game in the coming months and boasts 27 trophies to date, the most recent coming in the form of a La Liga and Copa Rey double in 2017/18.

Busquets was a key part of the Spain team that won the World Cup in 2010 and will be aiming for more international glory at a global level this summer in Russia.