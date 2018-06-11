Sergio Busquets Close to Signing New Barcelona After Agent Claims Agreement Will Happen 'Soon'

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is at a 'very advanced' stage of negotiating a new contract at Camp Nou, the player's agent has confirmed.

It was reported in Catalunya at the end of May that Busquets was on course to sign an improved deal, a reward apparently promised to him by the club when he agreed his last extension in 2016, before the World Cup gets underway.

Image by Jamie Spencer

That may not happen given that the tournament kicks off this week and Spain's first game will be played on the second day of competition, but it certainly seems like a deal, which was never really in doubt, is definitely close to being finalised.

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), there are already verbal commitments, with the formal paperwork and exact contract details all that need to be drawn up.

"It is very advanced; we will soon reach an agreement," Busquets' agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, told the Catalan outlet.

Busquets was described by Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu last month as being a 'fundamental player' at Camp Nou. Following Andres Iniesta's departure to Japan, only Lionel Messi has been at the club longer and Busquets will begin 2018/19 as vice captain.

The player is on course to play his 500th Barcelona game in the coming months and boasts 27 trophies to date, the most recent coming in the form of a La Liga and Copa Rey double in 2017/18.

Image by Toby Cudworth

Busquets was a key part of the Spain team that won the World Cup in 2010 and will be aiming for more international glory at a global level this summer in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)