Swansea Confirm Highly Anticipated Appointment of Graham Potter as New Manager

June 11, 2018

Swansea City have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as the club's new manager, replacing the departed Carlos Carvalhal.

The 43-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, where he will be tasked with the taking the Swans back to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Potter saw his managerial stock rise sharply following a superb Europa League campaign with Östersunds FK last season, with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium providing one of the biggest shocks in European history.

His arrival as Swansea's new boss comes as no real surprise, after weeks of intense speculation linking him to a job that Carvalhal vacated after the club opted not to renew his short-term contract.

Confirming his appointment, a statement on Swansea's official website said:

"Swansea City are delighted to announce that Graham Potter has been appointed as the club's new manager.

"Potter has today signed a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium after leaving Swedish club Ostersunds to take charge of the Swans.

"The Swans settled on a compensation package with Ostersunds for Potter and two members of his staff, Billy Reid and Kyle Macaulay, last week, while personal terms were also agreed.

"The trio have now completed the paperwork on their moves to SA1, and will start work at their new club ahead of the 2018-19 Championship season, which kicks off in early August. Potter arrives at the Swans having spent over seven years with Ostersunds.


"He has guided the club to three promotions – taking them from the fourth tier to the top flight – and won the Swedish Cup in 2017."

Potter has spent seven seasons with Östersunds FK, guiding the club to back-to-back promotions, as well as European qualification. He won his first piece of major silverware last year also, guiding the club to Swedish Cup success.


The former Birmingham midfielder's style of coaching has been praised in recent times, with his unconventional training methods believed to have helped his players adapt to playing out of their comfort zone. His efforts have been recognised within Sweden, with Potter twice winning the Swedish Football Awards Manager of the Year.

He will now look to revive the fortunes of Swansea, after a season of turmoil and discontent under Paul Clement and Carlos Carvalhal. His primary objective will be attempting to lead the Swans back to the Premier League, after last season's relegation ended their seven-year spell in England's top flight.

