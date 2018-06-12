Atletico Madrid 'Close' to Sealing Deal for Monaco Starlet Amid Links With Arsenal & Liverpool

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Atletico Madrid are reportedly 'close' to signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, with the vacant number 10 shirt at Wanda Metropolitano said to be 'reserved' for the French international.

Atletico's number 10 shirt was last worn by Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco prior to his shock move to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang in February of this year.

Lemar has previously been a serious target for Liverpool and almost joined Arsenal last summer until pulling the plug on a proposed £90m switch. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona this month as a cheaper option than Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

But, according to Spanish radio show El Larguero, it seems that Europa League winners Atletico have won the race for his signature.

Marca expect the deal to surpass Atletico's current club record, which stands at €55m plus add-ons to bring Diego Costa back to the club from Chelsea last summer.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Lemar emerged as a top talent during the 2016/17 season. He contributed 31 combined goals and assists in all competitions as an exciting Monaco side won Ligue 1 for the first time since 2000 and reached only their second ever Champions League.

The player wasn't as effective in 2017/18 after injury disrupted his campaign in November, although he still managed 10 assists 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Lemar will soon embark on the first World Cup of his career with France, whose opening game will take place against Australia in the city of Kazan on 16th June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)