Freddie Ljungberg Makes Sensational Arsenal Return as Club Confirm New Head Coach of Under-23s

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg is set to return to the club at the start of July as the new head coach for the Gunners' Under 23's side. The Invincible was part of the club's youth coaching staff before moving to the Bundesliga in 2017, but is back now with one of the most important roles in producing young talent.

It was only a year ago that Ljungberg left the Emirates to become assistant manager at Wolfsburg, building up important knowledge of the trade in a highly sought after position. However, officially announced by the club's official website, Ljungberg is back home for the foreseeable future.

Discussing his return, former Gunners captain and newly appointed academy manager Per Mertesacker has spoken of his delight to see Ljunberg back in the fold.

“It’s great to have Freddie back at the club. He brings great footballing experience and the highest possible levels of enthusiasm, energy and encouragement for our young professionals.

"He understands the club’s values and how important it is to give young players the opportunity to grow and develop.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"When Freddie left for Wolfsburg it was with the club’s blessing and with a return to Arsenal some day in mind. Everyone knows Freddie loves the club and we look forward to him developing his career with us.”

The Premier League winner himself also took the time to talk about his return.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the club," Ljunberg said. "Arsenal has always been a special place for me and I’m really excited at this opportunity to work with our under-23 team.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I look forward to working with the talented young players we have at the club. I know many of them well and will work hard to help them continue developing and become the best players and people they can be.”