Galatasaray Closing on Leicester Forward Ahmed Musa With Verbal Agreement in Place Over Loan Deal

Galatasaray have agreed a deal in principle for Leicester City's Ahmed Musa to join the club on loan for next season, according to reports in Turkey.

The forward is expected to break ties with the Foxes this summer after an underwhelming two seasons with the 2015/16 Premier League champions. The Nigerian made just one competitive appearance for Leicester's first team in the 2017/18 campaign, before returning to his former club CSKA Moscow on loan in January.

And now, according to Turkish TV Channel A Spor, the 2017/18 Super Lig champions have reached a verbal agreement with the 25-year-old to spend next season on loan in Istanbul.

Despite a revival of sorts at his old hunting ground in Moscow, where he scored seven goals in 16 games for the Russian side and collected three assists, it is understood he will not return to CSKA on a permanent basis.

His overall record for CSKA reads admirably. In 184 appearances, he has accrued 61 goals and 32 assists. In stark contrast, he has made just 33 appearances for the Foxes since his arrival in England, scoring just five times.

In spite of these difficulties in English football, the Nigerian still possessed admirers from England, with Wolverhampton Wanderers supposedly in the hunt for his signature. However, it now appears that Galatasaray have beaten the Premier League new boys to it.

With an agreement apparently in place between player and club, all that remains to be arranged is a transfer fee between the clubs. It is anticipated this will be finalised in the coming weeks, during which time Musa will be fully focussed on helping Nigeria out of the group stages at the World Cup in Russia.

