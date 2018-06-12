Juventus the Latest Club to Register an Interest in Tottenham's Mousa Dembele

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

According to reports from Italy, Juventus have registered an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele.

Following an impressive 2017/18 season with the north London club, Dembele has become the subject of much interest from numerous teams with many interested parties hailing from Serie A, including NapoliInter and now Juventus, as reported by Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia). 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Dembele's contract with Spurs is set to expire in 2019, incentivising Spurs to acquiesce and sell the Belgian international before they are forced to let him go on a free transfer.

 

Inter have become the first club to have bid for the 30-year-old Belgian midfielder, with the Nerazzuri having offered €10m, however it is believed that Spurs would only accept a bid of at least triple that, at €30m. 

Despite not registering a single goal or assist in any of his 39 appearances for Spurs this season, the stout and burly defensive midfielder was key to Tottenham's success, with his work rate and physical presence disrupting many an opponent's attack. 

MB Media/GettyImages

It's for these same reasons that Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has included him in his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia.


Should Juventus secure a move for Dembele, the Belgian will potentially join Liverpool's Emre Can as the German also looks to switch the Premier League for the Serie A champions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Dembele made a total of 39 appearances across all competitions, including registering a man of the match performance in a Champions League group stage clash against eventual winners Real Madrid, thus cementing his reputation as one of the Liliywhites' most influential players.

