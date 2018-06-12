Liverpool's Vivid 2018/19 Purple Away Kit Leaked Online the Day Before Official Launch

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

An image of Liverpool's new 2018/19 away kit has been shared on social media ahead of the official launch, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and the rest of Jurgen Klopp's side to wear purple in the event of a colour clash on the road next season.

The leaked image looks to be a marketing poster for the launch, which is rumoured to be planned for 13th June, and features Mane, as well as Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez.

The main colour of the shirt is thought to be called 'deep violet', with darker sleeves. It is offset by orange trim as well as an orange club badge, sponsors and logos.

Liverpool already launched their new home kit for 2018/19 back in April and wore it in the final Premier League game of the season against Brighton. However, they reverted to their 2017/18 home kit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid a fortnight later.

