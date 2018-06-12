Raheem Sterling Fails to Agree New Man City Contract With Club & Player 'Poles Apart' Over Wages

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract as he enters the final two years of his current terms.





According to Sky Sports, Premier League champions City had been hoping to strike a deal until 2022 before the World Cup begins. However, after two meetings between the club and Sterling's representatives since the end of the season last month, no new contract has been agreed.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wages are apparently the big sticking point, with the club and player's camp said to be 'poles apart' when it comes to how much he should be paid.

Sterling, who scored 23 goals in all competitions in 2017/18, is thought to be on just half of what City's top earner, Kevin de Bruyne, makes. And Sky explain that Sterling's advisers believe he should be getting paid at a similar level to City's highest rollers.

City's Belgian maestro is reported to get £350,000 each week and is one of the Premier League's top earners as a result. Sterling, meanwhile, pockets £175,000 per week.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Only four players scored more Premier League goals than Sterling in 2017/18, while several of his goals late in games were directly responsible for winning City numerous extra points in their record breaking title winning season.

As far as combined goals and assists in all competitions are concerned, Sterling had a direct hand in 40 goals over the course of the campaign, compared to De Bruyne's 33.

While the situation is far from urgent, Sky claim that no further negotiations are planned at this stage. If talks are to resume later this summer, Sterling's advisers could well be backing him to have a good World Cup to strengthen their negotiating position.