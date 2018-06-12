Raheem Sterling Fails to Agree New Man City Contract With Club & Player 'Poles Apart' Over Wages

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract as he enters the final two years of his current terms.


According to Sky Sports, Premier League champions City had been hoping to strike a deal until 2022 before the World Cup begins. However, after two meetings between the club and Sterling's representatives since the end of the season last month, no new contract has been agreed.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wages are apparently the big sticking point, with the club and player's camp said to be 'poles apart' when it comes to how much he should be paid.

Sterling, who scored 23 goals in all competitions in 2017/18, is thought to be on just half of what City's top earner, Kevin de Bruyne, makes. And Sky explain that Sterling's advisers believe he should be getting paid at a similar level to City's highest rollers.

City's Belgian maestro is reported to get £350,000 each week and is one of the Premier League's top earners as a result. Sterling, meanwhile, pockets £175,000 per week.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Only four players scored more Premier League goals than Sterling in 2017/18, while several of his goals late in games were directly responsible for winning City numerous extra points in their record breaking title winning season.

As far as combined goals and assists in all competitions are concerned, Sterling had a direct hand in 40 goals over the course of the campaign, compared to De Bruyne's 33.

While the situation is far from urgent, Sky claim that no further negotiations are planned at this stage. If talks are to resume later this summer, Sterling's advisers could well be backing him to have a good World Cup to strengthen their negotiating position.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)