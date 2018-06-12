FIFA will vote on the 2026 World Cup bids on Wednesday at the FIFA Congress in Moscow.

FIFA's voting nations will decide between Morocco's bid and the joint bid between the United States, Mexico and Canda at the end of the Congress, which begins at 2 a.m. Eastern time. The vote is expected to take place in the following hours.

The United States is aiming to host the World Cup for the first time since 1994, while Mexico last hosted the event in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted a men's World Cup but put on the 2015 Women's World Cup–which was won by the USA.

This would mark the first time the World Cup would be hosted in three countries and the first since 2002 to be held in multiple nations.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, in an expanded 80-game edition. As it stands, the United States would host 60 out of the 80 matches across 10 cities, while Mexico and Canada would host 10 each, according to the United 2026 bid.

All matches from the quarterfinals forward would be held in the United States, should the United 2026 bid win. It unveiled its list of final potential host cities in March. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has been proposed as a host for the final, along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Here's how to watch the bid vote:

Time: 2 a.m. ET (Vote expected to take place around 4-5 a.m. ET)

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can stream the FIFA Congress through FIFA's official website or via FIFA's YouTube channel.