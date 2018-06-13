8 of the Biggest Trophy Heists in Football History

Drama is what football is really about, and it rarely gets more dramatic than when trophies are snatched at the death from the jaws of victory, when it looked for all intents and purposes as though it would be a different team victorious.

Here's a look at eight of the greatest trophy 'heists' in football history...

PSV Eindhoven, Eredivisie (2016)

Amsterdam giants Ajax were on course to win the Dutch Eredivisie title in 2015/16, having topped the table for much of the campaign and gone back into the driving seat when it really mattered late in the campaign.

Going into the final day of the season against relegated De Graafschap, a superior goal difference to nearest rivals PSV Eindhoven ensured their destiny was in their own hands and the trophy would be theirs if they won.

As it was, the four-time European champions could only draw 1-1, opening the door for PSV, who comfortably beat PEC Zwolle 3-1 on the same day to steal the title at the death.

Arsenal, FA Cup (2005)

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Although Arsenal finished six points ahead of Manchester United in the 2004/05 Premier League table, the Gunners were on the back foot when the pair met in the FA Cup final.

United dominated the game, desperate to retain the trophy they had won 12 months previously as well as make up for a disappointing league campaign, but they couldn't break through and Arsenal hung on through 90 minutes and extra-time.

When Paul Scholes missed from the spot in the penalty shootout, it gave Gunners captain Patrick Vieira the chance to win the cup with his very last kick for the club.

Uruguay, World Cup (1950)

STAFF/GettyImages

A football-mad Brazil hosted the 1950 World Cup and the entire country expected the Selecao to lift the trophy at the end of the tournament. When Uruguay stole their glory away, a nation mourned.

Although the unique format meant there was no actual 'final' - the only World Cup in history without one - the last game of the round robin tournament between Brazil and Uruguay was effectively one as they were the only remaining sides who could win the competition.

Brazil only needed a draw to be victorious and went into the lead early in the second half courtesy of Friaca. But Uruguay struck back through Juan Alberto Schiaffino, before Alcides Ghiggia broke Brazilian hearts with the winner for La Celeste. The Jules Rimet was Uruguay's.

Real Madrid, Champions League (2014)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid were just seconds away from winning the Champions League in 2014 and completing a marvellous domestic and European double after already sealing La Liga glory.

But city rivals Real were chasing the elusive Decima in their first Champions League final in 12 years and kept fighting right until the end, snatching Atletico's trophy away and taking it for themselves.

Atletico had led for most of the game after Diego Godin's first half goal, only for Sergio Ramos to equalise deep into stoppage time. Real then powered past a broken Atletico in extra time, scoring three more goals to win 4-1 overall.

Liverpool, Champions League (2005)

JOHN D MCHUGH/GettyImages

Liverpool had no right to win the Champions League in 2005. The Reds had finished fifth back home in the Premier League and were due to face an imperious AC Milan side in the final. What's more, by half-time, the underdogs were 3-0 down.

Legend has it that a half-time rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' from fans in the stadium roused the Liverpool players, who fought with a spirited comeback after the interval to go level at 3-3.

An iconic double save from goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek later denied Andriy Shevchenko the chance to win it for Milan, before Liverpool emerged victorious on penalties.

West Germany, World Cup (1954)

STAFF/GettyImages

Hungary's 'Magical Magyar' generation remains arguably one of the greatest teams ever to grace the World Cup, a group of wonderfully talented players who were also tactical pioneers and innovators.

Yet their moment of glory was stolen away from them by a pragmatic West Germany, who had already been hammered 8-3 by the Hungarians earlier in that same tournament.

Initially, it looked as though the final in Bern, Switzerland would be more of the same when Hungary raced into a 2-0 lead. But the Germans scored two of their own almost immediately, before a later winner from Helmut Rahn secured a first World Cup for Die Mannschaft instead.

Manchester City, Premier League 2012

After leading the way in the Premier League for much of the 2011/12 season, Manchester City thought their chance of winning a first English title in 44 years had gone after a string of disastrous results in March and April allowed Manchester United to jump into first place.

However, United themselves then wobbled, meaning that all City had to do on the final day of the season was win at home against QPR and the trophy would be theirs.

It seemed simple, but it wasn't. United won their game at Sunderland and were actually top of the table when they finished playing. City's game dragged on longer and it was only two very late goals, the second of which came from Sergio Aguero, that secured the result they needed.

Manchester United, Champions League 1999

ERIC CABANIS/GettyImages

Manchester United won a dramatic treble in 1998/99 lifting the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup and the Champions League trophy in a matter of days. But it was so nearly just a domestic double until an incredible late intervention against Bayern Munich in the European leg.

Bayern had taken the lead early on, and with United missing Roy Keane and Paul Scholes through suspension, things looked bleak as the Germans threatened to extend their lead further.

As the game ticked into stoppage time, a penalty area frenzy from a corner saw Teddy Sheringham snatch a late equaliser that promised to give United the reprieve of extra-time. Yet moments later another corner saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win it for them seconds before the full-time whistle.

