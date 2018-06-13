CEO Confirms That Bayern Munich Will Listen to Offers for Star Defender This Summer

June 13, 2018

Germany international Jérôme Boateng will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer if the Bavarian giants receive a 'good offer' ahead of the new season.

Boateng has spent seven years in Munich and is now widely regarded as one of the best defenders on the planet. The 29-year-old is expected to partner his Bayern teammate Mats Hummels at the World Cup this summer.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

But there has been some uncertainty surrounding his club future for a number of weeks, with Boateng even admitting back in December that he has already been thinking about a move abroad.

"Future with Bayern Munich? To play in a foreign league has always been on my mind," Boateng told Bild last year. "It will depend [on] the situation but let's see."

And rumours about the World Cup winners' potential exit from the Allianz Arena are set to increase even further after Bayern Munich's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, admitted that the club would be willing to listen to offers this summer.

Last season it was rumoured that Italian giants Inter would be interested in taking Boateng to San Siro after the World Cup. 

A move to join the Nerazzurri, however, could now hinge on the future of Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar following his breakout season in the Serie A.

Boateng is also set to attract interest from the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the market for a new defender this summer although they could be priced out of a move, leaving either of the Manchester clubs favourite to sign the experienced centre back.

