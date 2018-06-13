Controversial Sporting President Offers Resignation in Desperate Attempt to Keep Key Players

Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho has offered to quit the club as a total of six players have now informed the club of their intentions to cancel their contracts.

The disaster comes amid protests from players, who are angered by the Sporting president's behaviour, having accused him of "psychological violence".

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

De Carvalho's offer to resign, reported by Sky Sports News, is a desperate attempt to stop the club's key players from cancelling their contracts.

One player to have informed the club of such a decision is Dutch striker Bas Dost, who was recently attacked by a group of hooded 'supporters' who invaded the club's training ground in protest last month. Dost informed the club of his decision on Monday, and was joined by Gelson Martins, Bruno Fernandes and reported West Ham target William Carvalho.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @Arsenal one of a number of clubs interested in @selecaoportugal international Gelson Martins. #SSN pic.twitter.com/8ZlMjBx5up — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 13, 2018

The number of players to have done this is now up to six, with the recent quartet following in the footsteps of Daniel Podence and Rui Patricio.

Speaking recently about his decision to cancel his contract, goalkeeper Patricio said: "I was the victim of physical and psychological violence, so in order to preserve my personal and professional dignity, I wish to end the contract that ties me to Sporting.”

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho, via Facebook, has published a message exchange he had with Bas Dost's agent just after the training ground attack.



Dost was left with a head wound, after reportedly being hit with a belt buckle, which required stitches. pic.twitter.com/KuaUFceGi4 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 12, 2018

De Carvalho has previously rejected calls to stand down, accusing his critics within the club of launching a 'concerted attack on Sporting'.

The Portuguese president has also rejected the legitimacy of an upcoming vote to try and remove him from his post.

His behaviour has mounted up, with him threatening to offload the entire first team squad in April - labeling them as 'spoilt children'.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Speaking recently, de Carvalho said (per Sky Sports): "We will resign if the athletes write a letter to Sporting saying, firstly, that if this management quits they will reverse their terminations and play for Sporting. Secondly, if we run and get elected again, they maintain their contracts."