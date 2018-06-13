'More Competition': Liverpool Star Admits New Signing Threatens His Place in the Team

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Liverpool full back Nathaniel Clyne has admitted that the arrival of Brazilian star Fabinho may threaten his place in the squad next season, although the former Southampton man has insisted that competition for places is good for team. 

Liverpool announced the signing of Fabinho from AS Monaco in late May for a transfer fee worth a reported €50m (£44m). The Brazilian international plays predominantly in midfield, although he's also capable of playing at right back. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Clyne may now have to contend with even more competition for his place, but the 27-year-old is relishing the challenge, which he believes can only benefit the squad. 

"He [Fabinho] looks like a good signing. He can play central midfield and do a job at right-back," he told the Express. "It gives us more competition, which every team needs, it’s healthy."

Clyne, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2015, has struggled with a number of injuries in the past year. Consequently, he managed to make just three Premier League appearances for the Reds, much to his frustration.

“It’s been a very frustrating season for me. Right from the start of the season, I got injured. No one wants to get injured during pre-season.

"It was difficult trying to get back. I had to decide whether I needed surgery or not too, which I did in the end. It was a real setback. I’ve worked hard, I’m getting back on track. Now I’m looking forward to pre-season and ready to go.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Although he can fit into a backline, all of Fabinho's appearances for Monaco last season came in the midfield, and Clyne's main threat is likely to come from youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose excellent form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)