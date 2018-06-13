Tottenham Fans Divided as Star Belgian Defender Offers Fresh Hope of Continued Spurs Future

Tottenham fans appear to be undecided on where they stand after Toby Alderweireld's latest comments suggested that committing his future to the club isn't beyond the realms of possibility.

The Belgium international is entering into the final year of his contract before a £25m release clause becomes active in north London, something which has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the prospect of losing their star defender being something which most Spurs fans struggled to grasp at first, a large portion of supporters now appear willing to see the back of Alderweireld this summer.

But the 29-year-old recently spoke out admitting that he could yet stay at Tottenham next season, prompting a mixed reaction from fans in north London.

Agree, if he stays it has to be with an extension — Craig Hagarty (@Craiggamble2) June 12, 2018





surely if we are paying Kane that sort of money we can find the extra 30 or 40k a week for Toby?? — Nige Watson (@TNWCleaning) June 13, 2018

It’s a thinly veiled threat to Utd to buck there ideas up I think🙄🤔 — Benjamin Paris (@BenjaminParis1) June 12, 2018

Best news ever, please do stay Toby. We love you here at Tottenham @AlderweireldTob 💜 — 🦇 (@_Khalid__10) June 12, 2018

LEVY GET HIM TO SIGN THE DAMN THING FFS — NDP Voter (@AustonToWilliam) June 13, 2018

Although there is currently a split within the fanbase surrounding Alderweireld's future at Tottenham, the majority of supporters would likely be elated to see the Belgian - who is widely regarded as the best defender in the Premier League - commit his future to the club.

However, Alderweireld's path back into Mauricio Pochettino's first team might not be as straightforward as he might have wished. Davinson Sánchez impressed in his maiden campaign following a big money move from Ajax, while Juan Foyth is expected to have a bigger role in the senior squad next season.