Tottenham to Start 2018/19 Season at Wembley Amid Fears That New Stadium Will Not Be Ready in Time

Tottenham Hotspur may have to play their first home game of the new Premier League season at Wembley Stadium.

The club's new £850m stadium may not be ready in time for the start of the season, with the Daily Mail reporting that Spurs may have to play at Wembley once more before they can move into their new home on White Hart Lane.

Tottenham set to play their first home game of next season at Wembley amid fears new stadium may not be ready https://t.co/qXPLVA2iHN | @Matt_Lawton_DM pic.twitter.com/tn9TW9yDY1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 13, 2018

Tottenham have to inform the FA of their intentions to renew their tenancy at Wembley, and the club have been given an extension (until 6pm BST on Friday 15 June) to complete this process.

The report from the Daily Mail claims that Tottenham will be allowed to play their first three Premier League games away from home, followed by at least one fixture at Wembley. The club have also been granted permission to have an away tie in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The late completion of the new stadium could see the Lilywhites switch grounds part-way through the season, which, under normal circumstances, is against Premier League rules. However, Tottenham's current situation has been regarded as an exception due to the fact that they have the support of other clubs in the Premier League.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 Premier League season are due to be released on Thursday, but Spurs' home venue will reportedly be listed as 'TBC'.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It is understood that the stadium build is making good progress, however deadlines are tight - which has led to Spurs receiving this special dispensation for their first few home games. Spurs fans will be hoping that the delay is not too long; the club have sold tens of thousands of season tickets for the new ground ahead of the upcoming season.

The Premier League season begins on 11 August, with only four rounds of matches before the first international break of the season.

👀 🏟️ A look inside the concourse areas at #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/F47wE3FbgK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2018

'Test' events - presumably concerts or friendly matches - will also need to take place at the stadium before Tottenham can officially move in, due to safety reasons.