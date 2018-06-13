USA, Mexico & Canada Confirmed as Joint Host Nations for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

The United States of America, Mexico and Canada have been confirmed as the joint host nations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the 23rd instalment of the most prestigious competition in the world.

They have seen off a rival bid from Morocco, having gathered the majority of votes from FIFA’s 203 member federations at the annual congress held in Moscow. 


The North American bid earned 67% of the vote, earning 134 votes in comparison to Morocco's 65. The four bidding nations were not permitted to vote, while the federations of Guan, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands chose to abstain.

They will now begin the long and arduous process of preparing to host the most watched global sports event in the world, where they will attempt to co-ordinate the first successful bid from three separate countries.

The competition will be expanded from the 2022 World Cup, and may feature for the first time ever, 48 teams. It is the third official expansion of the tournament, with 16 teams being increased to 24 in 1982, before a further eight were added before the 1998 edition, which was staged in France.

Germany are the defending champions into this summer's tournament in Russia, having beaten Argentina 1-0 in the 2014 final, staged at the iconic Maracanã in Brazil.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Joachim Löw's men are among the favourites once more, though there are expected to be strong challenges from Brazil, France, Spain, and of course, the mighty England.

