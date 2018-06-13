Valencia Reject Second Bid From Juventus For In-Demand Full Back Joao Cancelo

June 13, 2018

Juventus have seen a €15m plus Marko Pjaca bid for Joao Cancelo rejected by Valencia. 

The Italian champions are keen on signing the right back, but Los Murcielagos are demanding €40m for their man - with the need to make that money before June 30 in order to fall in line with Financial Fair Play.

Cancelo spent last season on loan with Inter, but despite impressing at San Siro, the Milan club decided against making his stay permanent. He returned to Valencia, but not without capturing the attention of Juve. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

An initial €5m loan offer with obligation to buy for €35m was offered by the Bianconeri, but it was swiftly rejected by the Spanish club, who need the money this month rather than next summer.

And now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italians have had another bid rejected, after offering €15m plus Marko Pjaca - in what has been deemed a value of €35m.

However, Valencia are only after cash considering their financial situation, and while Juventus might not be willing to throw them a lifeline, Atletico Madrid might.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Diego Simeone is believed to be very interested in proficient forward Rodrigo, and Valencia could be forced to sell the 27-year-old in order to bail them out of their money troubles.


The selling club see their man worth between €60m and €80m, and selling the Spaniard would help Valencia out and then some. It would also help Juve push a deal for Cancelo over the line.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Without the pressure of having to make the money back, Valencia would be much more willing compromise with the Old Lady, and may even consider the arrival of Pjaca - or another loan deal for the defender.

