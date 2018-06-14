Atletico Madrid Enter Negotiations With Monaco for Star Right Back Djibril Sidibé

June 14, 2018

Atlético Madrid are eager to keep their transfer momentum going after sealing a deal in principle for Thomas Lemar, as they have entered negotiations for his Monaco teammate and right back Djibril Sidibé. 

The French outfit are understood to be willing to sell the 25-year-old for the right price this summer after failing to do so last year, with Sidibé having been be sold on a move to Diego Simeone's side as he believes it is the key to improving his defensive qualities. 

According to Telefoot, talks are already underway between the two clubs as they seek a mutually beneficial agreement which is expected to be between €20m and €30m.

Sidibé - who is a member of France's World Cup squad this summer - has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish outfit, ensuring the deal now only requires an agreement on the final fee before the move is formalised. 

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The right back joined Monaco from Lille in 2016, where he went on to make 82 appearances for the club which included securing a historic Ligue 1 title in his first season at Stade Louis II.


The report further claims that discussions have been scheduled late on Thursday between Atletico and Lemar's representatives in order to iron out the final details of his contract after an agreement of up to €65m was made with Monaco.

Frederic Stevens/GettyImages

Thus, both Lemar and Sidibé will find themselves as club teammates again next season, this time in Spain, where Simeone now awaits the decision of Antoine Griezmann - who is expected to reveal whether he will stay with Atletico or move to Barcelona imminently

