Everton Target Marvin Plattenhardt's Agent Admits the German is in Demand Ahead of World Cup

The agent of Marvin Plattenhardt, a transfer target for Everton, has admitted the left back is in demand this summer ahead of the World Cup.

The Germany international impressed throughout 2017/18 for his current club side Hertha Berlin, collecting seven assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances. He also provided one further assist in Hertha's short lived Europa League experience.

Pool/GettyImages

In lieu of his place in his national side's World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia, his agent, Herbert Briem, has claimed the defender is completely focussed on his role for Joachim Loew's side as things stand, but failed to rule out a move following the tournament.

As reported by the German publication Bild, Plattenhardt's 61-year-old Agent declared; "Good left-backs are in demand throughout Europe.

"But Marvin concentrates first on the World Cup. Everything else will be discussed after the tournament."

However, it must also be stated that the 26-year-old is still tied down with Hertha Berlin until 2023, so they will naturally have the upper hand in any negotiations regarding a potential transfer.

The Merseyside club are searching for a replacement for the ageing Leighton Baines, who will turn 34 in December, and Plattenhardt is thought to be their number one target for the position. He has accrued six international caps so far for the DFB-Elf, and will be hoping for more in Russia, though he is not likely to start.

The Toffees' Premier League rivals Watford were also thought to be interested in the left back, but seem to have now set their sights on Bologna's Adam Mesina instead.

