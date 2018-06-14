Leicester City Midfielder Adrien Silva Wanted by Galatasaray Despite Financial Fair Play Concerns

Turkish outfit Galatasaray are rumoured to be in for Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva, despite the player only coming in last summer and spending the first half of the season ineligible for action.

Galatasaray boss Faith Terim is reported as being very intent on working with the Portugal international, and is looking to take him on a loan deal.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The initial plan was to buy the player outright, but due to getting fined by UEFA for their contravention of FFP regulations, the Super Lig side are now looking for a temporary move for the midfielder.

The 2016 Premier League champions aren't likely to accept a loan offer, though, but it is understood that they will wait until the end of the World Cup to decide on the player's future.

News of Galatasaray's interest in the player was reported by Fotomac, but earlier this year, Silva seemed keen on remaining with the Foxes and starting his first full season with them in August.

“It will be good to come back here from the very beginning and to start the [next] season very well," he said.

He also claimed to be happy in Leicester and content to work under manager Claude Puel.

“I learn with him and I am happy to be a part of this team," he added. It’s a very difficult league. All the teams are so strong and there is so much quality, so every game is a tough game. That’s why our results are not always regular.”