Leicester Fans Air Frustration on Twitter as Premier League Trio Look to Sign Aleksandar Dragovic

Leicester fans have taken to Twitter to air their frustrations as the Leicester Mercury reports that Premier League rivals Everton, West Ham and Brighton look to sign defender Aleksandar Dragovic from under the noses of the Foxes.

The Austrian international joined Claude Puel's side on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen at the beginning of last season, but only made 11 Premier League appearances as the 27-year-old struggled for game time.

Despite his limited minutes, fans of Leicester appear keen to sign the centre back on a permanent basis, so the news that he could join a Premier League rival has clearly irked supporters judging by their reactions online.

Here's what the Foxes fans have had to say on Twitter:

I think the issue is not the fee, but whether Dragovic see's his future at Leicester, Puel hardly played him. When he did play we looked better defensively and from what I saw, he looks a good solid defender. I would love him to sign for us. — Mark Goodacre (@MarkgLcfc) June 13, 2018

Staggered we haven't already. It an absolute shambles if we miss out on him. — WestwoodTableSoccer (@Westwood_TS) June 13, 2018

Sign him up 👌 @LCFC — Simon Richards (@Custardboy2) June 13, 2018

Yes. If he wants to sign a permanent deal and he likely to get playing time — Carl Liquorish (@BaldyEchoes) June 13, 2018

I think just about every Leicester fan wants him, problem is he definitely isn't gonna want to come here after how little he played. Puel's had a stinker I'm afraid. — Ron Jambo (@FuckBenWebster) June 13, 2018

Leicester have been one of the busier sides in the Premier League so far in terms of bringing in new players to the King Power Stadium, strengthening their defence with the additions of Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans from FC Porto and West Brom respectively, although fans still want to see Dragovic in a Leicester shirt once again.

Dragovic however appears to be one of a number of players linked with the Midlands club, as Puel looks to stamp his authority on the team ahead of his first full season at the club.

Another defender rumoured to be moving to the Premier League side is Lokomotiv Moscow defender Solomon Kvirkvelia, while Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard is being touted as a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez, with rumours of a potential move to Manchester City failing to disappear.