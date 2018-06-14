Watford Considering Move for Sevilla's €15m Rated Goalkeeper Sergio Rico

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Watford are understood to be considering a bid for Sevilla's goalkeeper Sergio Rico, as a replacement for the ageing Heurelho Gomes. 

Gomes will go into the 2018/19 Premier League season with only a year left on his contract, and at 37 it is unlikely to be renewed come May 2019. Orestis Karnezis was brought in on loan last season, and made 16 appearances for the club, conceding 24 goals and collecting four clean sheets, but it is understood his move will not be made permanent this summer. 

And, having looked into the signing of Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski, it now appears they have been pipped to the post by West Ham United, with the Irons now closing in on a deal for the Polish International.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

In light of this, the Hornets have turned their attention to the 24-year-old Spanish keeper. Rico has had a difficult season at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, and lost his place to David Soria at the end of the season, but is still a highly rated commodity. 

Milan were said to be interested in acquiring him last summer when Gianluigi Donnarumma appeared close to the exit door, but their interest subsided once the Italian committed his future to the Serie A side.

AS.com are now reporting that Rico would be available for Watford, if they are willing to put up the mooted €15m that the Spanish side are after. The keeper's relationship with fans and teammates has soured in recent times, and rumours of his exit have increased since he switched agents.

He is now represent by Sergio Ramos' brother. Milan, Napoli and Arsenal were all thought to be looking into the Spaniard's signature, but it is Watford who are the clear frontrunners at this time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)