The 2018 World Cup is finally here.

Brazil, Germany and Spain are among the favorites to win the tournament, which qualifies as the most popular sporting event in the world, in Russia. More than one billion people watched the final game of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 2018 competition will take place across Russia and many of the matches will be easy to watch.

The competition begins on June 14 and spans a full month, ending on July 15.

The first match takes place between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14.

Here's how to watch all the matches.

TV Channel: Fox or FS1 for English; Telemundo for Spanish

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

Full Match Schedule

June 14 (Group Stage):

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia (Match 1) 11 a.m. ET

June 15 (Group Stage):

Egypt vs. Uruguay (Match 2) 8 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Spain (Match 3) 11 a.m. ET

Morocco vs. Iran (Match 4) 2 p.m. ET

June 16 (Group Stage):

France vs. Australia (Match 5) 6 a.m. ET

Peru vs. Denmark (Match 6) 9 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Iceland (Match 7) Noon ET

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Match 8) 3 p.m. ET

June 17 (Group Stage):

Brazil vs. Switzerland (Match 9) 8 a.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Serbia (Match 10) 11 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Mexico (Match 11) 2 p.m. ET

June 18 (Group Stage):

Sweden vs. South Korea (Match 12) 8 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Panama (Match 13) 11 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. England (Match 14) 2 p.m. ET

June 19 (Group Stage):

Poland vs. Senegal (Match 15) 8 a.m. ET

Colombia vs. Japan (Match 16) 11 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Egypt (Match 17) 2 p.m. ET

June 20 (Group Stage):

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia (Match 18) 8 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Morrocco (Match 19) 11 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain (Match 20) 2 p.m. ET

June 21 (Group Stage):

France vs. Peru (Match 21) 8 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Australia (Match 22) 11 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Croatia (Match 23) 2 p.m. ET

June 22 (Group Stage):

Nigeria vs. Iceland (Match 24) 8 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Costa Rica (Match 25) 11 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland (Match 26) 2 p.m. ET

June 23 (Group Stage):

Germany vs. Sweden (Match 27) 8 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Mexico (Match 28) 11 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Tunisia (Match 29) 2 p.m. ET

June 24 (Group Stage):

England vs. Panama (Match 30) 8 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Colombia (Match 31) 11 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Senegal (Match 32) 2 p.m. ET

June 25 (Group Stage):

Russia vs. Uruguay (Match 33) 10 a.m. ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (Match 34) 10 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Iran (Match 35) 2 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Morocco (Match 36) 2 p.m. ET

June 26 (Group Stage):

Denmark vs. France (Match 37) 10 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Peru (Match 38) 10 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Nigeria (Match 39) 2 p.m. ET

Iceland vs. Croatia (Match 40) 2 p.m. ET

June 27 (Group Stage):

Serbia vs. Brazil (Match 41) 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica (Match 42) 2 p.m. ET

Germany vs. South Korea (Match 43) 10 a.m. ET

Mexico vs. Sweden (Match 44) 10 a.m. ET

June 28 (Group Stage):

England vs. Belgium (Match 45) 2 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Tunisia (Match 46) 2 p.m. ET

Japan vs. Poland (Match 47) 10 a.m. ET

Senegal vs. Colombia (Match 48) 10 a.m. ET

June 30 (Round of 16):

1A vs. 2B (Match 49) 10 a.m. ET

1C vs. 2D (Match 50) 2 p.m. ET

July 1 (Round of 16):

1B vs. 2A (Match 51) 10 a.m. ET

1D vs. 2C (Match 52) 2 p.m. ET

July 2 (Round of 16):

1E vs. 2F (Match 53) 10 a.m. ET

1G vs. 2H (Match 54) 2 p.m. ET

July 3 (Round of 16):

1F vs. 2E (Match 55) 10 a.m. ET

1H vs. 2G (Match 56) 2 p.m. ET

July 6 (Quarterfinals):

Winner of Match 49 vs. Winner of Match 50 (Match 57) 10 a.m. ET

Winner of Match 53 vs. Winner of Match 54 (Match 58) 2 p.m. ET

July 7 (Quarterfinals):

Winner of Match​ 51 vs. Winner of Match​ 52 (Match​ 59) 10 a.m. ET

Winner of Match​ 55 vs. Winner of Match​ 56 (Match​ 60) 2 p.m. ET

July 10 (Semifinal):

Winner of Match​ 57 vs. Winner of Match​ 58 (Match​ 61) 2 p.m. ET

July 11 (Semifinal):

Winner of Match 59 vs. Winner of Match 60 (Match 62) 2 p.m. ET

July 14 (Third-Place Match):

Loser of Match 61 vs. Loser of Match 62 (Match 63) 10 a.m. ET

July 15 (Championship):

Winner of Match 61 vs. Winner of Match 62 (Match 64) 11 a.m. ET