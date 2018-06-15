6 of Football’s Best Bromances

Football is a team game, there is no doubt about that. However, within a team, certain players just happen to click and become inseparable from each other.

Admittedly, spending almost every day with the same group, it would be hard not to become attached to at least one, but some pairs of players take their bromance beyond the usual levels of mere friendship.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of football's best bromances...

Dele Alli and Eric Dier

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Ever since Dele Alli arrived at Spurs just a year after Eric Dier signed from Sporting CP, the pair have become stuck to each other. Their relationship has been very well documented over both of their social media accounts, where they can often be seen ripping into each other more often than not; all in good humour of course.

The former MK Dons midfielder often refers to Dier as his 'big bro', notably after the former's winning goal against Germany in a friendly; their bromance is up there as one of the best in football.

Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Liverpool and England pair have become very close friends since Adam Lallana joined Jordan Henderson at Anfield.

Whether they're enjoying a meal with each other or jumping into each others arms, the duo are inseparable on and off the pitch - although the former Southampton man's injury issues haven't seen them share much game time together.

Mario Gotze and Marco Reus

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Imagine scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final, unquestionably the biggest goal you will ever score in your life. Wouldn't it be extremely hard to think of anything else at that moment other that what you've just achieved?

Well, when Mario Gotze bagged his late extra time winner against Argentina in the 2014 final, his first instinct after the final whistle was to whip out the shirt of his injury-stricken best friend Marco Reus - who had to sit out of the entire tournament.

Away from that special moment, the pair have been incredibly close throughout Gotze's two spells at Borussia Dortmund, and even stayed in close contact when the midfielder joined arch rivals Bayern Munich.

Kevin Nolan and Andy Carroll

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Whilst the pair were at Newcastle, and Andy Carroll had been charged with assault and needed a residence to secure bail, club captain Kevin Nolan came to his rescue.

Nolan bought the young, lanky striker into his home and took him under his wing, helping him clean up his act and even teaching him how to cook.

The pair followed each other to West Ham after their spell with the Magpies, and have teamed up to effect both on and off the pitch throughout their careers.

Jack Wilshere and Benik Afobe

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Jack Wilshere and Benik Afobe are extremely close friends, having met from a young age in Arsenal's youth ranks. The pair have said that their bond became particularly strong whilst both rehabilitating from respective injuries whilst in the Gunners' academy, and it just took off from there.

Wilshere most recently teamed up with his BFF at Bournemouth on loan, despite having a number of options on the table, which just goes to show how big of an influence Afobe has over his buddy.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Like Wilshere and Afobe did at Arsenal, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard developed a strong bond whilst in the youth ranks at Manchester United having spent years in the academy together.

The pair have become notorious on social media for winding each other up, whilst basically seeming to spend every possible minute with each other. Just a quick google of their names will throw up a number of videos where the pair rip into each other; they truly are the epitome of a bromance.

