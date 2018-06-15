Barcelona Turn Attention to €150m Liverpool Superstar as 'Plan B' After Griezmann Snub

Barcelona have been tipped to turn their attention to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer after primary transfer target Antoine Griezmann opted to remain with Atletico Madrid instead of making a €100m switch to Camp Nou.





Griezmann is now likely to sign a bumper new contract with Atletico, leaving Barça to look elsewhere if they are to make a marquee attacking signing ahead of next season.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol, Salah is 'Plan B' and the 'main alternative' to Griezmann.

The Egyptian, who scored 44 goals during his debut season with Liverpool, and could cost as much as €150m (£131m). This rumoured interest comes just six months after Barça prised Philippe Coutinho away from the Anfield club for up to €160m (£142m) in total.

Salah completed a clean sweep of PFA, FWA and Premier League Player of the Year awards and is on the verge of playing his first World Cup game after being passed fit following a heavily talked shoulder injury that prematurely ended his Champions League final last month.

His playing style would certainly complement Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Camp Nou. But Liverpool would surely be extremely resistant to a sale, especially after losing Suarez to Barça in 2014 and so soon after seeing Coutinho go the same way.

However, Diario Gol do also claim that Salah is not the only possible target for the Catalans.

The more expensive Kylian Mbappe, rated at €180m, is said to be another option. The French teenager will officially complete his permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain on 1st July, but the recent news that the club has been cleared of breaking Financial Fair Play rules and only need to raise €60m to fall in line suggests it will no longer be Mbappe who is sacrificed.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The third option is a different kind of player and targets Christian Eriksen at Tottenham.