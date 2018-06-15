David De Gea Set to Sign New Five-Year Deal With Man Utd Amid Reports of Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to isign a new contract at Old Trafford, despite constant interest from Real Madrid. The 27-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year contract, seeing him tied to the Red Devils for the peak of his career.

The last few days has generated a lot of speculation. Real Madrid, who are in the hunt for a new stopper this summer, hired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, and reports were rife claiming that the new boss would look to de Gea to replace current (and underwhelming) keeper Keylor Navas.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, that has now been quashed. According to The Independent, de Gea will have no problem with renewing his stay. The Spain number one is completely happy in the north west, and won't hesitate to extend his stay under Jose Mourinho.

Talks over an extension are said to have progressed very well, to the point where United's player of the season will sign straight away, with no complaints.

Until this news emerged, there was slight worry for United fans. Though de Gea hasn't given any indication that he's looking to depart the club, his current contract runs out next summer, and there was always the thought in the back of minds that he could simply leave for nothing next year.

Those worries are no more. The report goes on to explain that this revelation has heavily frustrated Madrid, who have now dropped their interest in de Gea, and will turn attention to Roma's Alisson Becker.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Brazilian will only be sold for a fee of £80m, and Lopetegui looks to have one hell of a battle on his hands if he is to buy the 25-year-old.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)