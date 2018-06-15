David De Gea Set to Sign New Five-Year Deal With Man Utd Amid Reports of Real Madrid Interest

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to isign a new contract at Old Trafford, despite constant interest from Real Madrid. The 27-year-old will put pen to paper on a five-year contract, seeing him tied to the Red Devils for the peak of his career.

The last few days has generated a lot of speculation. Real Madrid, who are in the hunt for a new stopper this summer, hired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, and reports were rife claiming that the new boss would look to de Gea to replace current (and underwhelming) keeper Keylor Navas.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, that has now been quashed. According to The Independent, de Gea will have no problem with renewing his stay. The Spain number one is completely happy in the north west, and won't hesitate to extend his stay under Jose Mourinho.

Talks over an extension are said to have progressed very well, to the point where United's player of the season will sign straight away, with no complaints.

Until this news emerged, there was slight worry for United fans. Though de Gea hasn't given any indication that he's looking to depart the club, his current contract runs out next summer, and there was always the thought in the back of minds that he could simply leave for nothing next year.

Those worries are no more. The report goes on to explain that this revelation has heavily frustrated Madrid, who have now dropped their interest in de Gea, and will turn attention to Roma's Alisson Becker.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Brazilian will only be sold for a fee of £80m, and Lopetegui looks to have one hell of a battle on his hands if he is to buy the 25-year-old.