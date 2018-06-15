Watch: Iran Fans Go Crazy For First World Cup Win In 20 years After Morocco's Late Own Goal

Fans from across the U.S. went crazy when Iran defeated Morocco thanks to a last-minute own goal.

By Julia Poe
June 15, 2018

Iran pulled off one of the first shocking victories of the World Cup on Friday thanks to a disastrous header in stoppage time. Until the 94th minute, the two teams were pitched in a sluggish, even-handed standoff that looked destined for a 0-0 draw.

Moroccan forward Aziz Bouhaddouz dove to clear a desperate shot on goal, and buried the header in the back of his own net. The 1-0 win was the first World Cup victory for Iran since its 2-1 win over the United States in 1998. It is only the second win for the team in World Cup history.

Despite the 11 a.m. ET kick off, Iranian supporters gathered in bars, restaurants and homes around the U.S. to follow the action. To these fans, the victory came as an unexpected, jubilant surprise.

Check out the scene as fans across the U.S. celebrated the historic moment for their home country.

Fans celebrated throughout Los Angeles and New York City:

Reactions from two bars in Washington, D.C. that hosted parties for Iranian fans:

Iran will play Spain on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)