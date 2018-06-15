Iran pulled off one of the first shocking victories of the World Cup on Friday thanks to a disastrous header in stoppage time. Until the 94th minute, the two teams were pitched in a sluggish, even-handed standoff that looked destined for a 0-0 draw.

Moroccan forward Aziz Bouhaddouz dove to clear a desperate shot on goal, and buried the header in the back of his own net. The 1-0 win was the first World Cup victory for Iran since its 2-1 win over the United States in 1998. It is only the second win for the team in World Cup history.

Despite the 11 a.m. ET kick off, Iranian supporters gathered in bars, restaurants and homes around the U.S. to follow the action. To these fans, the victory came as an unexpected, jubilant surprise.

Check out the scene as fans across the U.S. celebrated the historic moment for their home country.

Fans celebrated throughout Los Angeles and New York City:

A turning for #Iran that no one expected. #Morocco scores it’s own goal. #WordCup2018 celebrations begin for Iranians in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/mG5PclF5QO — Melissa Etehad اتحاد (@melissaetehad) June 15, 2018

Iranian fans celebrating after @TeamMelliIran ‘s 1-0 Win over Morocco at Darya Restaurant in Orange County • @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oe0erK8nis — ThePersianObserver (@PersianObserver) June 15, 2018

I can now breath. What a 2 hours that was. #IRAN #WorldCup and here is us Iranian NYers blowing up. pic.twitter.com/KoAsriouvx — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) June 15, 2018

Reactions from two bars in Washington, D.C. that hosted parties for Iranian fans:

Happiness is a bar of people utterly losing it because their ancestral homeland just won a World Cup game pic.twitter.com/hEaO7rb1Uq — World Cup Fan Account (@maxjrosenthal) June 15, 2018

The scenes as #Iran wins it in stoppage time pic.twitter.com/Ga3CTQOMaV — Peter Nance (@Peter_Nance) June 15, 2018

Iran will play Spain on Wednesday.