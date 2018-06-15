Journalist Confirms Lucas Torreira's Move to Arsenal 'is Done' With Announcement Expected Shortly

Arsenal have reportedly completed a deal to sign Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, after a fee was agreed with Sampdoria last week.

Unai Emery has already begun the rebuilding process at Arsenal after the Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger as head coach at the Emirates Stadium.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has added to the Gunners backline on a free transfer, and it was expected that Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos would be the next name to be welcomed to the north London club.

is done mate! But I don’t know when will be announced — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2018

But Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the transfer of Torreira to Arsenal is done, although the date of the announcement remains unknown. Torreira is currently in Russia among the ranks of the Uruguayan squad, meaning any official announcement of the transfer will likely be after the World Cup has concluded.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay for Sampdoria in recent seasons, featuring in 74 games for the Serie A side since his arrival at the club in 2015.

Torreira will add guile and creativity to the Arsenal midfield, but his arrival may spell the end of Jack Wilshere's time at his boyhood club, with the midfielder suggesting on Thursday that he will may be leaving Arsenal this summer.

The fee for Torreira is around £25m after Arsenal reportedly met a release clause in his contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Negotiations stalled over the period of time that the fee was paid over, but an agreement has been reached with Arsenal paying an extra £3m to persuade the Italian club to accept payment over multiple instalments.

Arsenal fans won't have to wait long to get their first impression of Torreira, with the midfielder expected to make an appearance in Uruguay's opening World Cup fixture against Egypt on Friday.