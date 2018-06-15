Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary will create World Cup history if he makes it onto the pitch during the tournament. Not only is the 45-year-old the oldest of the 736 players who are representing their countries in Russia this month, he would become the oldest player in World Cup history, breaking the record set by 43-year-old Colombian Faryd Mondragon in 2014.

El-Hadary, who has played close to 160 times for Egypt since making his debut in a game against South Korea in March 1996 (RSSSF), has actually been playing senior international football for longer than many others at this year's World Cup have even been alive.

Since El-Hadary's bow in 1996, just shy of 22 years and four months ago, as many as 54 players at this summer's World Cup have been born, grown up and become international footballers.

Spain and Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was just two months old when El-Hadary stepped onto the pitch for Egypt for the first time. But Russian hero from the opening game Aleksandr Golovin wasn't born, neither was €145m Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Demebele, who didn't arrive on the planet until May 1997.

England's Marcus Rashford wasn't born until October 1997, while Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived in October 1998. By the time Australian midfielder Daniel Arzani was born in January 1999, making him the youngest player at this year's World Cup, El-Hadary had been playing international football for nearly three years and already had 15 caps to his name.

Gabriel Jesus, Dele Alli, Kylian Mbappe, Andreas Christensen, Goncalo Guedes, Youri Tielemans, Davinson Sanchez, Julian Brandt - all big name players who have been tipped to make a big impact in Russia - are all younger than El-Hadary's international career.

There as many as seven Moroccan players on the list - 30% of their squad - and 28 of the 32 competing countries have at least one player born after El-Hadary's international debut in their squad. The only nations that do not are Spain, Peru, Sweden and Japan.

All 54 World Cup Players Born Since El-Hadary's International Debut (March 1996):