Newcastle Line Up Move to Finally Land Long-Term Target Following Relegation of Transfer Rivals

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Newcastle United could be set to revive their interest in long-term transfer target Badou Ndiaye as Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of another testing season in the Premier League next term.


The Magpies fought impressively to seal a tenth-place finish in the top flight following promotion from the Championship last season, and according the Chronicle, Rafa Benitez and the transfer team at St James’ Park have already set about identifying targets to strengthen the side and avoid second season syndrome next term.

It is said that Stoke City midfielder Ndiaye fits the bill, having been a long-standing target on Tyneside prior to his move to the bet365 Stadium in January. Though Stoke won the race for the Senegalese midfielder’s signature on that occasion, it was not enough to save the Potters from relegation.

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle now appear in prime position to take advantage of their rivals’ misfortunes and could use the events as an opportunity to hand Ndiaye a Premier League lifeline and finally land their man, five months on from missing out on his signature initially.

The 27-year-old joined Stoke for £14m from Galatasaray on transfer deadline day at the start of the year, much to Newcastle’s disappointment.

Though Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame formed a strong partnership at the heart of the Magpies’ midfield last season, Ndiaye would certainly add a great deal of steely physical presence and energetic combat to Benitez’s engine room, qualities which could be crucial to Newcastle’s hopes of fighting for another solid season in the Premier League next term.

It is said, however, that one obstacle could remain in Newcastle’s hopes of completing a deal for their man. The Magpies are reportedly unwilling to match the £14m figure which Stoke paid to lure the midfielder from Turkey, as they were in January.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

That reluctance to stump a fee which met the demands cost them in the race for Ndiaye last time around and could yet prove to be a stumbling block once more unless Stoke are willing to accept a cut-price offer. Of course, the Potters’ relegation to the Championship could make this a possibility.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)