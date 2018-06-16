Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scored his country's first ever goal in the World Cup against Argentina on Saturday.

Finnbogason's equalizer made it 1–1 in the first half, and gave the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup its first draw of the tournament as the score held.

The goal was great in any language, but even more so in Icelandic from the country's famous announcer Guomundur “Gummi Ben” Benediktsson.

Gummi Ben's shrieks are legendary and make the magic of the moment even more special for fans around the world.

Iceland next faces Nigeria on Friday while Argentina takes on Croatia on Thursday.