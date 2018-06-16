Arsenal & Tottenham Fans Hail 'Amazing' Isco on Twitter After Starring Against Portugal

Fans of Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham took to Twitter to express their delight over the performance of Isco during Spain and Portugal's stunning 3-3 draw in Group B.

The 26-year-old playmaker was one of the stars on the pitch during the World Cup clash in Sochi, causing Portugal countless problems throughout the 90 minutes, and almost capped his display with a goal, but his thunderous effort bounced the wrong side of the line after cannoning off the underside of the crossbar in the first half.

Had it not been for Cristiano Ronaldo's 51st career hat-trick, the former Malaga man would've earned the Man of the Match award for his performance, although supporters either side of north London were still impressed with Isco's efforts.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter, starting with Arsenal fans.

A World Cup classic that, exhilarating all 90 mins. Ronaldo will (rightly) grab all the headlines, but what a performance from Isco. Majestic on the ball — Amul (@AmulAFC) June 15, 2018

Away from the CR7 masterclass Isco is the heir to Iniesta's throne #Baller #magician — Nazb (@HamzaAFC49) June 15, 2018

Isco is world class — 🦅 (@AFCKiran) June 15, 2018

Isco has dominated this game — Kyle#7 (@KyleAFC7) June 15, 2018

As for Spurs fans...

£10m, that's TEN, what we could've got Isco for once upon a time .......... 😩 — Kev Breslin (@TheBrezTHFC) June 15, 2018

Isco is absolutely fantastic. One of the best midfield performances I’ve seen in a long long time — steve (@Steve_THFC) June 15, 2018

Isco is definitely gonna break some ankles in this tournament. #ESP #WorldCup — John Dineen (@JohnTHFC1993) June 15, 2018

Isco is so so good to watch — E🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ThfcEs) June 15, 2018

Clearly impressing football fans after is recent display, Isco will hope his form continues throughout the World Cup in what is his first major international tournament for La Roja, although his international record of 10 goals in 29 appearances for Spain suggests he's able to replicate his form for Real Madrid with the national team.

Isco's performances in Russia could put the Spaniard in the shop window, as question marks remain over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite helping Los Blancos to a third successive Champions League title prior to the World Cup.

Isco's #WorldCup game by numbers vs. #POR :



123 touches

94 passes

89 passes completed

3 fouls won

3 take-ons

2 shots

2 shots on target



Not a bad World Cup debut. 💃 pic.twitter.com/Tl9AESw0gE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2018

Joining Real Madrid in 2013, Isco has won a La Liga title and four Champions League titles during his time in the Spanish capital, as his attention now switches to helping Spain win their second World Cup following their success in 2010.