Egypt FA Confirm Mo Salah Will Be Fit Enough to Play Against Russia on Tuesday

The Egyptian Football Association has declared Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah fit to play against Russia on Tuesday.

The crafty speedster injured his shoulder in last month's Champions League final against Real Madrid and spent The Pharaohs' World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday benched as a result. But he's set to return to the thick of things next week, however, with his nation desperately needing a win following their poor result against the South American side.

Mo Salah is set to feature in the @Pharaohs second #WorldCup game against Russia on Tuesday, the Egyptian Football Association have declared: https://t.co/38Cq6wDfBt pic.twitter.com/YcMNnMnI1N — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 16, 2018

"He was fit to play against Uruguay but the coach did not want to take the risk," the EFA reported, via the BBC.





The Egyptians looked set for what would have been an important point on Friday, but Jose Gimenez's 90th-minute header condemned them to a disheartening loss.





Speaking after the match, manager Hector Cuper said that Salah could have probably made a difference, but also that there was no way of knowing for sure.

"Mo Salah is an extremely important player for us, nobody can deny that, but you need to have a good team, and we have a good team," he declared.





"Perhaps if Mo had been on the pitch today the outcome would have been different but we can't know that.

"Certainly he has contributed a great amount to the team and will contribute in future matches. We wanted to avoid any risks in this match, but I think he will be fine for the next game."

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

Egypt will need full marks from their match on Tuesday to have any hope of making it out of their group. Having Salah on the pitch, though, should give them every chance of coming out on top.