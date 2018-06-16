The World Cup continues when France takes on Australia at Kazan Arena in the World Cup group stage.

France and Australia are in Group C along with Peru and Denmark, and a loaded Les Bleus side has eyes on a second championship, 20 years after its first. Led by Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, France is considered one of the favorites in Russia, and will be expected to exceed its quarterfinal finish from 2014.

Australia is making its fifth World Cup appearance after eking by Honduras in a playoff to secure a place in Russia and is considered the longshot in a tough group.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

