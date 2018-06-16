How To Watch France vs. Australia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch France vs. Australia in the World Cup group stage on Saturday, June 16.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

The World Cup continues when France takes on Australia at Kazan Arena in the World Cup group stage. 

France and Australia are in Group C along with Peru and Denmark, and a loaded Les Bleus side has eyes on a second championship, 20 years after its first. Led by Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, France is considered one of the favorites in Russia, and will be expected to exceed its quarterfinal finish from 2014.

Australia is making its fifth World Cup appearance after eking by Honduras in a playoff to secure a place in Russia and is considered the longshot in a tough group. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

