France and Australia get play started in the World Cup's Group C when the two sides meet in Kazan, Russia.

France is one of the favorites in Russia, led by a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba. After a runner-up finish on home soil at Euro 2016, Les Bleus are out to prove their championship mettle.

Standing in their way at the start are the underdog Socceroos of Australia. After returning to the World Cup stage following a playoff vs. Honduras, Australia changed its coach, replacing Ange Postecoglou with Bert van Marwijk, and is the longshot to get out of the group.

The first few minutes started as expected, with France controlling possession and in less than two minutes Kylian Mbappe had a glorious chance to make it 1-0, but in the end it went for a corner. Moments later, Le Bleus were awarded a free-kick outside the box but Paul Pogba could only direct it straight to the keeper.

Another fantastic counter-attacking play saw Antoine Griezmann's first attempt but again, it went straight to the hands of Matt Ryan. Another free-kick found the Atletico Madrid once again, but again, it went straight to the Brighton stopper. Just after 10 minutes, Australia was awarded its own free-kick but it ended above Hugo Lloris's goal. Moments later, France got its third set piece but it went for another corner, cleared by Australia's tough defensive unit.

A golden opportunity for Australia as another set piece required Lloris to dive down and turn into a corner.

A huge stop for #FRA as Hugo Lloris came to the rescue! It remains 0-0 against #AUS (📹:@FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/EOupcn46yl — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 16, 2018

The Aussies knew if they were to score today, it had to be from getting as many dead-ball situations as possible. As the game developed, they got more confident using Aaron Mooy as much as possible to move the chains and create more possession.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The teams are in for #FRAAUS 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnrkT1Iar9 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018

Here are the rosters for both teams:

FRANCE

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola (PSG), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Manager: Didier Deschamps

AUSTRALIA

​​Goalkeepers:Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Blue Wings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshopper Zurich).

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Al-Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Tim Cahill (Millwall)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian)

Manager: Bert van Marwijk