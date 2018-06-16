How to Watch Peru vs. Denmark: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Peru vs. Denmark in the World Cup group stage on Saturday, June 16.

By Jenna West
June 16, 2018

The World Cup group stage continues on Saturday as Peru and Denmark face off.

Peru returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1982. Peru's biggest pre-World Cup storyline centered around Paolo Guerrero, who was originally suspended for 12 months, but the ban was reduced to six months by FIFA's appeal committee in December. However, the Court for Arbitration (CAS) of Sport lengthened Guerrero's ban in May to 14 months, dashing his hopes of playing in the World Cup–until an appeal froze the ban and allowed the captain and all-time leading Peruvian scorer to make the trip to Russia after all.

Peru has four World Cup appearances. The best finish came in 1970 when it reached the quarterfinals.

Denmark last reached the World Cup in 2010 and has five appearances overall. Midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to lead the Danes after scoring 11 goals in World Cup qualifying match and a hat trick in the decisive playoff that clinched Denmark's place in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)