The World Cup group stage continues on Saturday as Peru and Denmark face off.

Peru returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1982. Peru's biggest pre-World Cup storyline centered around Paolo Guerrero, who was originally suspended for 12 months, but the ban was reduced to six months by FIFA's appeal committee in December. However, the Court for Arbitration (CAS) of Sport lengthened Guerrero's ban in May to 14 months, dashing his hopes of playing in the World Cup–until an appeal froze the ban and allowed the captain and all-time leading Peruvian scorer to make the trip to Russia after all.

Peru has four World Cup appearances. The best finish came in 1970 when it reached the quarterfinals.

Denmark last reached the World Cup in 2010 and has five appearances overall. Midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to lead the Danes after scoring 11 goals in World Cup qualifying match and a hat trick in the decisive playoff that clinched Denmark's place in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

