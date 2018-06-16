Watch: Peru Fans Take Over Russia Ahead of Denmark World Cup Match

Screenshot via @JaniceLlamoca

Peru fans have taken over Russia ahead of their World Cup Group match against Denmark on Saturday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

Peru fans have taken over Russia ahead of their World Cup Group match against Denmark on Saturday. 

The country returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1982. Peru has appeared in four World Cups, with its best finish coming in 1970 when the team reached the quarterfinals. 

With such a long absence between appearances, many fans headed to Russia for the big games. On Saturday, fans gathered in Saransk, Russia hours before kickoff and other parts of the country, turning the streets and other locations into one giant party. 

See fans celebrate their team below. 

Peruvian fans warming up in Saransk. #peru #worldcup

A post shared by Sports Illustrated: Soccer (@si_soccer) on

After facing Denmark, Peru next takes on France on Thursday. 

Watch the matches live on fuboTV.

