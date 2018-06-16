Peru fans have taken over Russia ahead of their World Cup Group match against Denmark on Saturday.

The country returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1982. Peru has appeared in four World Cups, with its best finish coming in 1970 when the team reached the quarterfinals.

With such a long absence between appearances, many fans headed to Russia for the big games. On Saturday, fans gathered in Saransk, Russia hours before kickoff and other parts of the country, turning the streets and other locations into one giant party.

See fans celebrate their team below.

QUE EMOCIÓN!!! Peruanos en Rusia!

ARRIBA PERÚ CARAJO!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/utnZbNCE18 — YIRKO SIVIRICH (@YIRKOSIVIRICH) June 16, 2018

#WorldCup 2018, turn your sound on and meet Peru pic.twitter.com/xwb5h9ZHus — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 16, 2018

4.5 hours until Peru vs. Denmark. This is going on outside the fan fast in Saransk. 😭🇵🇪 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VYCEHN1VuD — Janice Llamoca (@JaniceLlamoca) June 16, 2018

He’s NINETY-THREE! Wyenceslao Ferro made the trip from Lima to Russia to watch Peru at the World Cup. His first time. pic.twitter.com/ALtYqs9gKC — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 16, 2018

As far as I'm concerned, Peru have already won the World Cup pic.twitter.com/b6LIy6Sxlk — Patrick Jennings (@pr_jennings) June 16, 2018

After facing Denmark, Peru next takes on France on Thursday.

